WASA MD Transferred, Section Officer Gets Additional Slot

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 11:39 PM

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

The Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Ahmed Khemtio has been transferred from his post

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Friday, Khemtio was directed to report at the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Friday, Khemtio was directed to report at the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department with immediate effect.

Khemtio has been replaced by a Superintending Engineer of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Anjum Saeed.

As per a notification issued on Saturday by a Section Officer of Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Department, Saeed has been assigned the additional charge of MD WASA in addition to his existing duty.

The transfer of the top official responsible for the water supply and drainage system happened days before Eidul Fitr as well as the rain emergency situation.

