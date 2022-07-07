UrduPoint.com

WASA MD Visits Disposal Station

Published July 07, 2022

WASA MD visits disposal station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Director General Abu Bakr Imran visited the disposal station and reviewed arrangements regarding disposal of rainwater during monsoon.

He went to Gulistan disposal station and PS-19 and directed to keep all machinery put on operational for drainage of rainwater in monsoon.

He said the WASA was mobilizing all available resources for speedy drainage of rainwater especially in slum areas.

He said that all field staff had been directed to remain alert and ensure 100 percent presence.

He also visited the newly constructed disposal station in Shamsabad and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

He also reviewed the sewerage lines schemes near Nishatabad bridgeand Jhumra road.

More Stories From Pakistan

