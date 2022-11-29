WASA mega project will be completed soon : MD

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary on Tuesday said that development projects were being completed on war-footing to ensure smooth water supply and trouble free sewerage facilities to public.

While briefing about WASA schemes in a meeting here, MD WASA said that WASA initiated a mega project of surface water treatment plant with the financial assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to provide potable water to the residents of eastern parts of Faisalabad city and this project would initially supply 3.5 million gallons clean drinking water daily.

Deputy Managing Director WASA Adnan Nisar Khan, Deputy Director Ikramullah and others were present in the meeting.

" At later phase this project would be upgraded under Master Plan 2018-2038 to get 10 million gallons potable water every day to facilitate 200,000 consumers in Faisalabad",said MD.

He said that irrigation department had granted approval to use surface water for this project whereas JICA would help to complete it on priority basis under Gran-in-Aid program.

He further said that WASA was also working on construction of waste water treatment plants with the financial assistance of Denmark. This mega project would also help in control environmental pollution in addition to providing sufficient quantity of water for irrigation purposes, he added.

Project Director, WASA Saqib Raza, also briefed the meeting and said that Rs. 7.25 billion would be spent on the construction of surface water treatment plant. Foreign partner would provide 91.53 percent funds for this mega project whereas 8.47 percent expenditures would be borne by local partners, he added.

He said that CDWP had approved this project in 2020 and it would be completed within 3 years.

He further said that after expansion, the surface water treatment plant would generate 5 million gallons of water and WASA would construct two ground and as many overhead reservoirs to store this water, he added.