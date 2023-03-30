UrduPoint.com

WASA Monitoring Nullah Leh Water Level: MD

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was ready to cope with any situation and continuously monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh, particularly during rains, said WASA Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Tanveer on Thursday.

He said that WASA's sanitation staff remained present along the nullah especially in low-lying areas of the town during rains.

Tanveer said that after the Meteorological Department's prediction of the rain in the twin cities, the agency had completed all the arrangements to cope with any situation.

The staff and machinery had been deployed in different areas along Nullah Leh and low-lying areas, he said, adding the staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water-sucking machines.

"We are ready to face any kind of situation," Tanveer said.

All the sanitation workers had been directed to remain alert in areas along Nullah Leh and other low-lying areas of the town to prevent water logging, he added.

According to the WASA spokesman, teams were deployed at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk Underpass, Rehmanabad, Shamisabad, Sadiqabad, City Saddar Road, Gawalmandi and other areas.

According to water level sensor data, five feet water level was recorded at Kattarian and four feet at Gawalmandi at 3.30 pm here on Thursday.

