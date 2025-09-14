WASA Multan maintains sewerage system amid flood

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Multan achieved a historic feat by keeping the sewerage system operational for 12 consecutive days during the recent severe flooding of the River Chenab.

The efforts were led by Managing Director Khalid Raza Khan at the Suraj Miani Wastewater Treatment Plant when floodwaters struck on September 2, triggering a sewerage emergency. Despite the closure of outfall points, the plant successfully stored water continuously, ensuring smooth drainage and preventing sewage overflow.

Once the flood intensity subsided, the outlets were reopened to restore normal discharge. Khalid Raza Khan praised the dedication of engineers and staff who protected the 184-acre plant, closely monitored the 11-kilometer sludge carrier, and kept southern Multan safe from sewage hazards.

Emergency camps were established, protective bunds were repaired, and heavy dewatering pumps were deployed to manage a record 133 mm rainfall on September 6. Citizens appreciated WASA’s timely and effective response during this critical period.