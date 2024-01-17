WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

Deputy Managing Director, Engineering, Water and Sanitation (Wasa) Jawad Kalimullah said on Wednesday that the civic agency was facing challenges due to the decaying sewage and water supply system in Multan city that needed huge funding to ameliorate the faults and keep the system functional

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Managing Director, Engineering, Water and Sanitation (Wasa) Jawad Kalimullah said on Wednesday that the civic agency was facing challenges due to the decaying sewage and water supply system in Multan city that needed huge funding to ameliorate the faults and keep the system functional.

He said that due to the decay of more than 1200 km of sewerage network and 1000 km of water supply lines in the city, many incidents of crown failure and water supply leakage were reported frequently from different areas of the city.

To prevent such incidents, there was an urgent need for mega projects for the replacement of sewage and water supply lines. Moreover, he added, the city of saints also needed wastewater treatment plant and sludge carrier on top priority for proper disposal of sewerage water in the south and central zones of the city.

He said that due to the rapid increase in the urban population, the provision of basic facilities like drainage was emerging as a big problem, however, the incumbent government was trying its best to provide basic facilities to the people at all costs.

Jawad added that these mega projects would also help address environmental pollution in Multan. He said that the next generations would be protected from increasing threats of sewerage contamination of precious underground water resources, environmental pollution and other problems.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the team members of the survey conducted by the Asian Development Bank under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Infrastructure Investment Program, Frenz and Jens Thogersen.

Giving briefing to the delegation, Jawad Kalimullah said that WASA was providing drainage facilities to 65% of the population of Multan city and water supply to 55% of the population.

Jawad Kalimullah asked the consultant to prepare the feasibility and detailed engineering design of the wastewater treatment plant, keeping in mind the future growth of the urban population.