WASA NOC Prerequisite For Property Transfer
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz requested
the revenue department to stop registration of properties whose transfer cases were
filed without “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) of the agency.
In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the government had declared WASA NOC
prerequisite for transfer of property.
He said that many property owners were defaulters of the agency and they despite repeated
requests failed to deposit dues.
The NOC was declared prerequisite for transfer of those properties which fall in the jurisdiction
of the agency. Hence, it was also requested to the revenue department to stop registration
of all properties whose transfer cases were filed without NOC, he added.
He also appealed to illegal connection holders to get their water supply and sewerage
connections regularized, otherwise, fines would be imposed on them.
