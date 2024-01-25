WASA NOC prerequisite for property transfer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz requested

the revenue department to stop registration of properties whose transfer cases were

filed without “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) of the agency.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the government had declared WASA NOC

prerequisite for transfer of property.

He said that many property owners were defaulters of the agency and they despite repeated

requests failed to deposit dues.

The NOC was declared prerequisite for transfer of those properties which fall in the jurisdiction

of the agency. Hence, it was also requested to the revenue department to stop registration

of all properties whose transfer cases were filed without NOC, he added.

He also appealed to illegal connection holders to get their water supply and sewerage

connections regularized, otherwise, fines would be imposed on them.