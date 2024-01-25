Open Menu

WASA NOC Prerequisite For Property Transfer

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

WASA NOC prerequisite for property transfer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz requested

the revenue department to stop registration of properties whose transfer cases were

filed without “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) of the agency.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the government had declared WASA NOC

prerequisite for transfer of property.

He said that many property owners were defaulters of the agency and they despite repeated

requests failed to deposit dues.

The NOC was declared prerequisite for transfer of those properties which fall in the jurisdiction

of the agency. Hence, it was also requested to the revenue department to stop registration

of all properties whose transfer cases were filed without NOC, he added.

He also appealed to illegal connection holders to get their water supply and sewerage

connections regularized, otherwise, fines would be imposed on them.

Related Topics

Water Noc All Government

Recent Stories

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

15 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

40 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

2 hours ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

2 hours ago
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

2 hours ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

3 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan