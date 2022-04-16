UrduPoint.com

WASA Observes Anti-dengue Day, Arranges Walk

Published April 16, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of the district administration here on Saturday observed anti-dengue day and organized a dengue awareness walk.

The walk was attended by Managing Director (MD) WASA Raja Shaukat Mahmood as well as a large number of WASA officers and employees.

On the occasion, Raja Shaukat Mahmood briefed that Wasa was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

The MD said that WASA was working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration as well as District Health Department to combat with dengue.

Taking measures, WASA had constituted seven working teams in Rawal Town and Potohar Town, which works on daily basis to eliminate the dengue larvae in Rawalpindi city. Similarly, accumulated water in streets and roads are sucked through sucking and jet machines, he added.

Moreover, the sewerage staff was also working on cleaning drains and small outlets besides manholes to improve drainage system in order to prevent the disease. WASA employees are well trained by the health department who possess the capability of differentiating between larvae and dengue mosquitoes, he informed.

Working in the field, the field staff if detects larvae from any house, it is removed and the house is supplied clean drinking water through water tankers, he said.

A regular survey of houses, drains, roofs, lawns etc, is made by WASA staff. Old, rubbish goods and tyres are removed from streets, residential colonies to prevent spread of dengue, he added.

Later, a dengue awareness walk from WASA office to Liaquat Bagh Chowk was also organized and the participants distributed pamphlets among the people.

