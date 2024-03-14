Open Menu

WASA Observes Punjab Culture Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has observed Punjab Culture Day on the direction of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, here on Thursday.

In this connection, a walk was taken out from WASA Head Office and a large number of WASA workers and officers participated in it.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz led the walk by wearing traditional turban, Shalwar Kameez and Khussa to highlight the rich culture of Punjab.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various roads and took a u-turn from Jail Road and after reaching WASA Head Office they culminated the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD WASA said that Punjab culture is a sweet culture which is liked across the globe.

He said that WASA staff actively participated in the culture day and displayed banners, flexes and steamers across the city to highlight Punjabi culture.

The WASA officers also performed duties in their offices by wearing traditional dress to celebrate culture day, he added.

