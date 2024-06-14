WASA Observes World Dengue Day To Raise Awareness Against Dengue
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi here on Friday observed World Dengue Day to raise awareness against dengue.
A walk was organized outside Liaquat Bagh to sensitize people about precautions against the deadly disease.
Managing Director, WASA, Saleem Ashraf, Director Admin, WASA Umar Farooq, other officers and employees participated in the walk.
All institutions and general public should work together to prevent dengue, the MD said adding, precious human lives are lost due to dengue.
WASA is making efforts against dengue within its limits, he added.
Cleaning of the offices, roofs and warehouses have been completed, the MD informed.
WASA Rawalpindi has taken solid steps to end water leakages to prevent dengue, Saleem Ashraf said.
All-out efforts are being made to remove stagnant water around the tube wells and the valve chamber of the tube wells is also kept dry, the MD added.
The employees were instructed to keep the offices completely clean.
The officials were also ordered to continue anti-dengue activities on daily basis and send photo evidence to the officers concerned, the MD said adding, earnest efforts should also be made to resolve complaints of water leakages and accumulations promptly.
Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated, he warned.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Khidmat foundation inaugurates water filtration plant13 minutes ago
-
CTP issues plan for Eid ul Azha13 minutes ago
-
'Young Entrepreneurs -Think Tank 2024 event at Sialkot University23 minutes ago
-
World Blood Donation Day observed at Nawabshah23 minutes ago
-
BRT Peshawar service to remain operational during Eid-ul-Azha23 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 2 injured in Layyah firing incident23 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on two Haripur grids notified23 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to promote awareness on nuclear safety23 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed at flyover, roads: ADC33 minutes ago
-
Environment to be kept clean on Eid days: DC33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq assumes charge in Singapore43 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha holds open court43 minutes ago