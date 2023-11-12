Open Menu

WASA Officers Asked To Redress Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

WASA officers asked to redress public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has directed

the WASA officers to redress the public complaints received on various portals

within three days.

After chairing a meeting, he said the WASA had evolved a comprehensive strategy

to resolve water supply and sewerage related issues on top priority basis, says a

news release issued here on Sunday.

In this connection, the public complaints received through various portals would also

be redressed within three days, he said and directed the WASA officers to accelerate

efforts for immediately chamber screening and cleanliness of disposal stations

to ensure trouble-free sewerage facilities.

He directed the officers for speeding up de-silting campaign in the city and appealed

to the general public to avoid from throwing solid waste in the sewerage lines and

gutters as it caused severe blockage of the sewerage system.

He also appealed to the WASA consumers to pay WASA bills and other dues in-time

so that the agency could provide them quality and speedy service.

Related Topics

Water Chamber Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

31 minutes ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

15 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

15 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

15 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

15 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

15 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

15 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

15 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan