WASA Officers Asked To Redress Public Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has directed
the WASA officers to redress the public complaints received on various portals
within three days.
After chairing a meeting, he said the WASA had evolved a comprehensive strategy
to resolve water supply and sewerage related issues on top priority basis, says a
news release issued here on Sunday.
In this connection, the public complaints received through various portals would also
be redressed within three days, he said and directed the WASA officers to accelerate
efforts for immediately chamber screening and cleanliness of disposal stations
to ensure trouble-free sewerage facilities.
He directed the officers for speeding up de-silting campaign in the city and appealed
to the general public to avoid from throwing solid waste in the sewerage lines and
gutters as it caused severe blockage of the sewerage system.
He also appealed to the WASA consumers to pay WASA bills and other dues in-time
so that the agency could provide them quality and speedy service.