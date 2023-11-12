WASA officers asked to redress public complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has directed

the WASA officers to redress the public complaints received on various portals

within three days.

After chairing a meeting, he said the WASA had evolved a comprehensive strategy

to resolve water supply and sewerage related issues on top priority basis, says a

news release issued here on Sunday.

In this connection, the public complaints received through various portals would also

be redressed within three days, he said and directed the WASA officers to accelerate

efforts for immediately chamber screening and cleanliness of disposal stations

to ensure trouble-free sewerage facilities.

He directed the officers for speeding up de-silting campaign in the city and appealed

to the general public to avoid from throwing solid waste in the sewerage lines and

gutters as it caused severe blockage of the sewerage system.

He also appealed to the WASA consumers to pay WASA bills and other dues in-time

so that the agency could provide them quality and speedy service.