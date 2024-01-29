WASA officers directed to accelerate recovery drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz directed

officers to accelerate the recovery drive without any discrimination on Monday.

Chairing a meeting, he directed revenue officers to expedite efforts for 100 per cent

recovery.

He said performance of recovery officers would be monitored and reviewed strictly.

The consumers billing data was uploaded on WASA website www.wasafaisalabad.gop.pk

from where they could download their bills to ensure its timely payment, he added.