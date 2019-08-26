UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Officers Directed To Resolve Sewerage Issues Before Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:11 PM

WASA officers directed to resolve sewerage issues before Muharram

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim directed the officers to keep liaison with license holders to resolve sewerage and water supply related problems as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim directed the officers to keep liaison with license holders to resolve sewerage and water supply related problems as early as possible.

During a meeting with license holders regarding arrangements of Muharram here on Monday, Rao Muhammad Qasim directed the deputy directors of all WASA divisions to resolve all problems of sewerage and water supply at routes of mourning processions before Muharram.

He asked them to lid all manholes around Imambargah and other places.

He said that all concerned officers would remain alert during Muharram to avoid any inconvenience.

The license holders briefed MD WASA about the sewerage issues in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Water Alert All Muharram

Recent Stories

Lebanese President Calls Israeli Attacks on Beirut ..

5 minutes ago

S.Africa fails to stop attacks on foreign truckers ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese FM talks with French president's diplomati ..

5 minutes ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight medical completed, ..

46 minutes ago

Iran's Adrian Darya Oil Tanker May Unload Cargo in ..

5 minutes ago

Trump playing positive role in resolving Kashmir i ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.