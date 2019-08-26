WASA officers directed to resolve sewerage issues before Muharram

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim directed the officers to keep liaison with license holders to resolve sewerage and water supply related problems as early as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rao Muhammad Qasim directed the officers to keep liaison with license holders to resolve sewerage and water supply related problems as early as possible.

During a meeting with license holders regarding arrangements of Muharram here on Monday, Rao Muhammad Qasim directed the deputy directors of all WASA divisions to resolve all problems of sewerage and water supply at routes of mourning processions before Muharram.

He asked them to lid all manholes around Imambargah and other places.

He said that all concerned officers would remain alert during Muharram to avoid any inconvenience.

The license holders briefed MD WASA about the sewerage issues in their respective areas.