WASA Officials Directed To Accelerate De-silting Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz has directed the WASA officials to accelerate de-silting campaign in the city
He directed the drainage division directorate to implement strictly on the scheduled planned for de-silting main channels and roadside drains. He said that performance of de-silting staff should be evaluated on daily basis by forwarding de-silting and cleanliness report to his office along with pictorial proof.
He said that main channel-I Ghulam Muhammad Abad was de-silted near Saeed Abad Street No.
5-6 by using heavy machinery to removing its blockage.
Similarly, roadside drain lines of Millat Road Haq Baho Chowk and Chenab Club towards Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) were also cleaned by removing silt with the help of heavy machinery. The roadside drain near petrol Pump on main Daewoo Road was also cleaned and de-silted, he added.
He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with WASA and avoid from throwing solid items, shopping bags, plastic material and garbage in the sewerage channels as these items caused blockage of sewerage flow and create numerous problems for the residents.
