UrduPoint.com

WASA Officials Directed To Accelerate Operation Against Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:50 PM

WASA officials directed to accelerate operation against defaulters

The officials of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) have been directed to accelerate operation against the defaulters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The officials of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) have been directed to accelerate operation against the defaulters.

According to a WASA spokesman, Vice Chairman WASA, Haroon Kamal Hashmi, has directed the officers concerned of the authority including director revenue and magistrate WASA to launch campaign and make all-out efforts to recover outstanding dues from the defaulters.

He said during last financial year, WASA Rawalpindi had recovered a record revenue of Rs100 million more than the target.

He said that for further improvement in revenue recovery, action was being taken against the defaulters.

WASA had fixed a target of Rs370 million for the financial year 2020-21 while Rs 475 million was recovered, he said adding that similarly a target of Rs500 million has been set for the current financial year, which would be achieved as the authorities had launched crackdown under a comprehensive strategy formulated against the defaulters.

He said that the notices were being issued to the defaulters and legal action was being taken against them.

He said that vice chairman had also directed the officers to formulate a strategy to recover water charges from private housing societies.

In addition, instructions have been issued to implement the decision of the governing body in collaboration with the departments concerned including RDA, Municipal Corporation and Housing Department to make the new construction and property transfer in the city subject to NOC from WASA.

He said action in accordance with the law was also being taken against major commercial defaulters.

He said that efforts were being made to recover the outstanding dues from the defaulters, which would help curtail problems being faced by WASA.

/395

Related Topics

Water Noc Rawalpindi From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik were not included in s ..

Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik were not included in squad announced for T20 World C ..

5 minutes ago
 Squads for New Zealand, England and T20 World Cup ..

Squads for New Zealand, England and T20 World Cup 2021

15 minutes ago
 Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 1965 war

Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 1965 war

3 minutes ago
 Faisal Javed pays a glowing tribute to Martyrs, th ..

Faisal Javed pays a glowing tribute to Martyrs, their families

6 minutes ago
 EU's COREPER to Coordinate 6-Months Extension of U ..

EU's COREPER to Coordinate 6-Months Extension of Ukraine-Related Sanctions on We ..

7 minutes ago
 US' New Jersey to Obtain Emergency Federal Aid Aft ..

US' New Jersey to Obtain Emergency Federal Aid After Hurricane Ida - White House

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.