WASA officials directed to accelerate recovery pace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Manager Director Abu Bakar Imran on Saturday directed the WASA officials to accelerate the pace of recovery campaign.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that WASA was providing quality service to its consumers but some elements were creating financial problems for WASA as they were not paying WASA dues in-time, whereas, some others installed illegal water supply and sewerage connection which were causing a loss to the agency.

In this connection, WASA had launched a crackdown against illegal connections and got more than 14,000 illegal connections regularized during August 2022, he said and directed the WASA officers to continue crackdown till the legalization of all water supply and sewerage connections in the city.

He said that special recovery campaign was also started two months ago, during which the performance of WASA teams remained satisfactory as they collected Rs 20 million more from chronic defaulters during the month of August 2022.

The WASA MD appealed to the consumers to pay WASA bills and other dues voluntarily or be ready to face the music. The consumers' billing data had been uploaded on WASA website www.wasafaisalabad.gop.pk and the consumers could download it to ensure timely payment.

In this connection, the WASA was also ready to make installments for due amountso that defaulters could pay it easily, he added.