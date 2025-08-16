Wasa officials directed to complete Jhang Road force-line soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema

directed the officers to ensure early completion of main force line on Jhang Road.

He visited the project site here on Saturday that reviewed progress of the ongoing work.

He directed officials that traffic flow on this busy route should not be disturbed during construction

work.

He categorically instructed that no disturbance in the movement of vehicles should occur during

installation of sewerage line or tiling process.

He said that Wasa was already working on several new schemes to improve sewerage operations

in the city.

Deputy Managing Director Services Ikramullah Chaudhary and Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed Shah were also present.