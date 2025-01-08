Open Menu

WASA Officials Directed To Expedite De-silting Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Aamer Aziz on Wednesday directed the WASA officials to expedite de-silting campaign in the city to provide maximum relief to the masses as early as possible

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Aamer Aziz on Wednesday directed the WASA officials to expedite de-silting campaign in the city to provide maximum relief to the masses as early as possible.

He said that heavy machinery would be used for cleaning and de-silting of main channels in addition to seeking public cooperation because it was imperative to get full results of the drive. He said that machinery and manual efforts should be applied for roadside drains and the entire de-silting machinery should be in operational condition till completion of this task.

He directed to complete cleaning of main channels according to the scheduled time and its daily progress reports should be submitted to the district administration.

He urged the residents of Faisalabad city to avoid discarding household waste into main channels and roadside drains as this material including debris, plastic bags, wood and bottles create severe blockage in the sewerage channels in addition to causing inconveniencing for the general public.

He said that WASA was committed to delivering high-quality drainage services by utilizing all available resources. However, public cooperation in this regard was imperative, he added.

