WASA officials directed to expedite drainage of rain water from Qasimabad

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch Friday said all necessary arrangements were being made to avert any loss to the citizens of Hyderabad during and after rainfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch Friday said all necessary arrangements were being made to avert any loss to the citizens of Hyderabad during and after rainfall.

Chairing a meeting at his office here, he expressed dismay over Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) which had failed to drain water from some parts of Qasimabad taluka even after 11 days of July 29 rain.

He asked the WASA officials to expedite the drainage of water from the partially submerged localities in Qasimabad.

The WASA officials briefed the meeting that they were carrying out desilting and removal of sludge from the drains and nullahs in Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Aijaz Ali Shah said the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had provided heavy de-watering pumps and lifter machines.

He added he district administration had arranged other necessary machines as well to drain the rainwater.

"The only need is that the concerned departments discharge their duty with honesty," he underlined.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui told the meeting that the desilting of Fasadi channel in Qasimabad was in the final phase.

Additional Commissioner Nazeer Ahmed Memon, Additional DC Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, Managing Director of WASA Saleemuddin Arain, Director Planning and Development Mutassam Abbassi and other officials attended the meeting.

Later the Commissioner, DC and other officials visited different parts of Qasimabad.

During interaction with the local residents the Commissioner advised them to form neighbourhood committees to coordinate with the district administration and the municipal authorities.