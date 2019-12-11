Wasa officials for prioritizing water-supply, sewerage schemes

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed on Wednesday directed the Wasa officials for prioritizing new water-supply and sewerage schemes for the city at the earliest so that finances for the projects could be arranged in the next budget

Chairing a briefing session at the Wasa Headquarters, Gulberg, he directed for widely publicising the Wasa toll free telephone helpline 1334 for enabling consumers to lodge their complaints for immediate rectification.

The DG underlined the need for taking instant measures for conserving underground water table in the city and asked for raising awareness for promoting sensible use of water among people.

He emphasised the need for initiating water harvesting projects which would help maintain underground water level in the city.

He also directed for paying special attention on the distribution of water through a comprehensive planning while carrying out town planning for new private housing schemes being developed in the city.

Later, Acting Managing Director Wasa Aslam Niazi briefed the DG about the organisation, projects and operations in the city.