UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasa Officials For Prioritizing Water-supply, Sewerage Schemes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:01 PM

Wasa officials for prioritizing water-supply, sewerage schemes

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed on Wednesday directed the Wasa officials for prioritizing new water-supply and sewerage schemes for the city at the earliest so that finances for the projects could be arranged in the next budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed on Wednesday directed the Wasa officials for prioritizing new water-supply and sewerage schemes for the city at the earliest so that finances for the projects could be arranged in the next budget.

Chairing a briefing session at the Wasa Headquarters, Gulberg, he directed for widely publicising the Wasa toll free telephone helpline 1334 for enabling consumers to lodge their complaints for immediate rectification.

The DG underlined the need for taking instant measures for conserving underground water table in the city and asked for raising awareness for promoting sensible use of water among people.

He emphasised the need for initiating water harvesting projects which would help maintain underground water level in the city.

He also directed for paying special attention on the distribution of water through a comprehensive planning while carrying out town planning for new private housing schemes being developed in the city.

Later, Acting Managing Director Wasa Aslam Niazi briefed the DG about the organisation, projects and operations in the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Budget Gulberg Housing

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister says strict action would be ta ..

8 minutes ago

PIC clash: Police take 20 lawyers into custody

19 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 11 Dec 2019

51 seconds ago

Aslam Iqbal, Asif Mehmood visit Samanabad

55 seconds ago

Supreme Court reserves verdict on election matter ..

57 seconds ago

Cloudy weather forecast for city and its suburb ar ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.