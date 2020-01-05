Wasa on high alert after rain in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Rao Muhammad Qasim has issued high alert for drainage of rainwater from the city.

The MD Wasa directed officers of all sewerage and disposal station divisions to remain alert during rain. He ordered the officers concerned to ensure their presence in the field till drainage of the rainwater.

Light rain started in the city on Sunday morning and continued till noon.