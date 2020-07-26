WASA on high alert to cope with anticipated flood

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood on Sunday visited low lying areas around Nullah leh to see the ground situation after heavy rain in the morning.

Talking to APP, the MD said that Metrological Department (MD) has issued forecast of heavy rainfall during the current week.

To cope with the anticipated flood like situation, the directions had been issued to WASA officials to remain alert to meet any circumstances, he added.

He said that WASA had completed the desilting of Nullah leh under the bridges, upstream and downstream of bridges from Katarian to Gawalmandi.

The MD said the water entered in some houses in low-lying areas after Saturday and Sunday rain where the district administration carried out dewatering .

He said he had visited different sections of Nullah Leh and was monitoring the situation.

Raja said a control room had been set up at Laiqat bagh to monitor the situation adding that leaves of the staff had been cancelled while sirens would be blown if water reaches the danger level.