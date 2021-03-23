UrduPoint.com
WASA On High Alert To Cope With Any Situation: MD

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood on Tuesday visited low lying areas to observe the ground situation after heavy rain.

Raja Shoukat Mehmood informed that the Metrological Department had forecast heavy rainfall during the current week so all the arrangements were finalized by WASA before start of rains.

The directions had been issued to WASA officials to remain alert to meet any circumstances. Leaves of the field staff were canceled.

Heavy machinery was sent to low lying areas of the city, he added.

WASA teams were directed to focus low lying areas including Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Asghar Mall Chowk, Murree Road, Noor Khan Airbase/old Airport Road, Waris Khan, Rehmanabad, Shamasabad, City Saddar Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad and other areas to facilitate the citizens.

Machinery was also used for dewatering stagnant rain water from several points.

He informed that he himself monitored the entire operation and issued directives to clear several areas.

Raja Shoukat Mehmood said that the authority was in contact with district administration and the Metrological Department and ready to cope with any emergency situation.

He said that WASA had cleared the Nullah leh under the bridges, upstream and downstream of bridges.

The MD said the water entered in some houses in low-lying areas after Monday and Tuesday rain where the administration carried out dewatering.

He said he had visited different sections of Nullah Leh and was monitoring the situation.

