WASA On High Alert To Cope With Flooding In Nullah Leh
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) As rain began in twin cities on Thursday, the Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi put all its staff on high alert to cope with any flooding in Nullah Leh and other drains of the city.
WASA Rawalpindi Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said that a rain emergency was imposed on the basis of the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department for heavy rain in twin cities.
“All the staff is present in the field with heavy machinery,” he added.
According to the PMD, 8 mm of rain was recorded in Saidpur, 7 mm in Golra, 8 mm in PMD, and 8 mm in Shamsabad till filing of this story.
He said the water flow in Nullah Leh was normal at present, however, it was being monitored. The water level in Nullah was 5 feet at Katarian and 4 feet at Gowalmandi Bridge.
“We are ready to deal with any kind of emergency,” he added.
Recent Stories
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..
Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam
PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory
PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..
No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NHA & MW given 2 weeks to improve M-Tag for Murree travelers: Aleem Khan6 minutes ago
-
DPM discusses regional situation with Slovenian counterpart6 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal jewellery shop over PoS violation6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch eco-friendly electric tram feeder buses6 minutes ago
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding in Nullah Leh6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to health reforms16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils 10-year power plan to cut costs boost energy independence16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Immunization Week 202516 minutes ago
-
Awam Pakistan Party’s Convener Khaqan Abbasi calls on Nawabzada Lashkari16 minutes ago
-
WASA committed to welfare of labor class: MD Aamer Aziz16 minutes ago
-
CASS seminar discusses shifting global order, its implications for Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 520 emergencies in April26 minutes ago