WASA on high alert to cope with flooding in Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) As rain began in twin cities on Thursday, the Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi put all its staff on high alert to cope with any flooding in Nullah Leh and other drains of the city.

WASA Rawalpindi Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said that a rain emergency was imposed on the basis of the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department for heavy rain in twin cities.

“All the staff is present in the field with heavy machinery,” he added.

According to the PMD, 8 mm of rain was recorded in Saidpur, 7 mm in Golra, 8 mm in PMD, and 8 mm in Shamsabad till filing of this story.

He said the water flow in Nullah Leh was normal at present, however, it was being monitored. The water level in Nullah was 5 feet at Katarian and 4 feet at Gowalmandi Bridge.

“We are ready to deal with any kind of emergency,” he added.