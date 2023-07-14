WASA on high alert to cope with flooding: MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following rain on Friday, said Managing Director (MD), WASA.

He informed that twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy 27 mm rain, and all arrangements were finalized by the agency to deal with flash flood.

He said that according to rainfall gauging stations, 6 mm rain was recorded at Saidpur Village, 27mm at PMD, 18mm at Shamsabad, 3mm at Chaklala while water level sensor data showed five feet at Kattarian and four at Gawalmandi.

WASA personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, the MD said adding, WASA staff was present at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan Sadiqabad and along Nullah Lai.

Water level in Nallah Lai was being monitored regularly, he said and informed that the drains of Committee Chowk Underpass were clean few days back.