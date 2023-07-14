Open Menu

WASA On High Alert To Cope With Flooding: MD

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

WASA on high alert to cope with flooding: MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following rain on Friday, said Managing Director (MD), WASA.

He informed that twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy 27 mm rain, and all arrangements were finalized by the agency to deal with flash flood.

He said that according to rainfall gauging stations, 6 mm rain was recorded at Saidpur Village, 27mm at PMD, 18mm at Shamsabad, 3mm at Chaklala while water level sensor data showed five feet at Kattarian and four at Gawalmandi.

WASA personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, the MD said adding, WASA staff was present at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan Sadiqabad and along Nullah Lai.

Water level in Nallah Lai was being monitored regularly, he said and informed that the drains of Committee Chowk Underpass were clean few days back.

Related Topics

Islamabad Flood Water Saidpur Alert Lai Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Bagh All

Recent Stories

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

1 hour ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

1 hour ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

1 hour ago
UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

2 hours ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

3 hours ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan