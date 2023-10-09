Open Menu

WASA On High Alert To Cope With Flooding: MD

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

WASA on high alert to cope with flooding: MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following rain here on Monday, said Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Tanveer.

He said the concerned officers were directed to finalize all the arrangements for low-lying areas to clear rainwater.

Heavy machinery and staff were deployed particularly in low-lying areas to remove stagnant rainwater, Muhammad Tanveer said.

According to a WASA spokesman, the MD was supervising the ongoing drainage operation in the city.

WASA staff was busy with heavy machinery to remove water from low-lying areas, he added.

Related Topics

Water Alert Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

15 minutes ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

19 minutes ago
 Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

1 hour ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

3 hours ago
Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

3 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

4 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

4 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan