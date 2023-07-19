Open Menu

WASA On High Alert To Cope With Flooding, Rain Emergency Declared: MD

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 09:50 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following heavy rain on Wednesday night while a rain emergency was also declared directing the residents settled along Nullah Lai and in low-lying areas to remain on high alert and move to safer places, said Managing Director (MD), WASA.

He informed that twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad received 189 mm rain, and all arrangements were finalized by the agency to deal with flash flood.

He said that according to rainfall gauging stations, 190 mm rain was recorded at Shamsaabad, 85 mm at Chaklala, 99 mm at PMD, 106 mm at Golra, 45 mm at Saidpur Village, and 139 mm at Bokra while water level sensor data showed 18 feet at Gawalmandi and 16.

5 feet at Kattarian.

Rainfall alert issued on Wednesday morning at 5.53 am and evacuation started from Kattarian and Gawalmandi at 6.39 am.

WASA personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, the MD said adding, WASA staff was present particularly at low-lying areas including Raja Bazar, Bohar Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other areas.

Water level in Nallah Lai was being monitored regularly, he said.

