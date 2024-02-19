WASA on high alert to cope with flooding, rain emergency declared: MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following heavy rain on Sunday night while a rain emergency was also declared directing the residents settled along Nullah Lai and in low-lying areas to remain on high alert and move to safer places, said Managing Director (MD), WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf.

He informed that twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy rain on Sunday night and all the arrangements were finalized by the agency to deal with flash flood.

He said that according to rainfall gauging stations, 27 mm rain was recorded at Saidpur Village, 23 mm at Golra, 17 mm at Bokra, 32 mm at Shamsaabad, 26 mm at Chaklala, while water level sensor data showed 7 feet at Kattarian and 3.

4 feet at Gawalmandi.

WASA personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, the MD said adding, WASA staff was present particularly at low-lying areas including Raja Bazar, Bohar Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other areas. Water level in Nallah Lai was being monitored regularly, he said.

The MD informed that the operation to remove stagnant rain water was in progress in different areas.