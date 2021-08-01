WASA on high alert to cope with rainwater

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :As Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall during the ongoing week in Rawalpindi, WASA, Rescue 1122, RSWMC, and district administration were on high alert, said Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mehmood here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said that dredging of Nullah Leh, as well as Sewerage system, had been completed before the monsoon rains while heavy machinery including Sucker Machines, Jetting Machines, Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines, Dewatering sets and water boozers are in working condition and deployed at four Flood centres of WASA located at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal, Bagh Sardaran and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed.

"Gawalmandi area was especially focused during the cleanliness drive as due to heavily populated locality, a large amount of garbage and filth was thrown in the nullah, which creates an obstacle in the smooth flow of floodwater," he said and added that City Sadar Road, Dhoke Charg Deen, Pirwadhi, New Katrian and DhokeNaju were also critical sections of Nullah Leh, which were cleared of silt and solid waste.

The MD said that due to timely dredging of Nullah Leh as well as Sewerage system, removal of encroachments, and inspection of dangerous buildings, mock exercises and checking the functionality of flood-fighting equipment before monsoon rains led the rainwater passed efficiently on July 28,2021.

He urged the people to come forward and play their role in protecting the city especially low lying areas from flood devastation.

Raja Shaukat said solid waste, garbage and shopping bags should not be thrown in nullahs particularly in Nullah Leh as they create blockage in the way of floodwater.

He informed that more than 70 percent of floodwater comes from the Islamabad catchment area through four major tributaries in Leh Nullah and 11 Nullahs also terminate in Leh Nullah from the city.