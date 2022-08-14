UrduPoint.com

WASA On High Alert To Cope With Urban Flooding: MD

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 10:30 PM

WASA on high alert to cope with urban flooding: MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has been put on high alert here on Sunday to cope with urban flooding following intermittent rain.

According to Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer, heavy machinery of WASA had been shifted to low lying areas to provide quick response in case of any emergency.

The agency was continuously monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh particularly during rain, he added.

He informed that the sanitation staff of WASA was present in the field especially in low-lying areas of the town.

He said that after the Meteorological Department's prediction of heavy rain in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the agency had completed all the arrangements to cope with any situation.

The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water sucking machines, he said adding, "We are ready to face any kind of situation." All the sanitation workers had been directed to remain alert in areas along Nullah Leh and other low-lying areas of the town to prevent water logging, he added.

The WASA spokesman informed that the teams were present at Airport road, Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road and other low-lying areas.

