WASA open court on April 27

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will organise an open court at its headquarters here on April 27, 2021 (Tuesday).

WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Javaid will listen to the public complaints from 11am to 1pm and issue on-the-spot orders for redressing them.

People can submit their complaints in the open court about any problem related to water supply or sewerage service, while Deputy Director Rohan Javaid could be contacted in this regard as he was appointed focal person for the open court, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.