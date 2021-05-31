WASA open court on Tuesday

Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sheikh Shahid Javaid will hold an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) here on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sheikh Shahid Javaid will hold an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) here on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The open court will start at 11 a.m. and people can contact him till to 1 p.m.

Deputy Director Rohan Javaid has been appointed focal person and more information can be obtained through 0340-9995110, a spokesman for WASA said.