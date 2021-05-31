UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Open Court On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:59 PM

WASA open court on Tuesday

Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sheikh Shahid Javaid will hold an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) here on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sheikh Shahid Javaid will hold an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) here on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The open court will start at 11 a.m. and people can contact him till to 1 p.m.

Deputy Director Rohan Javaid has been appointed focal person and more information can be obtained through 0340-9995110, a spokesman for WASA said.

Related Topics

Water June Court P

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines wants close cooperation with UAE to ac ..

2 minutes ago

TII&#039;s Secure Systems Research Centre joins Li ..

1 hour ago

Agriculture deptt extending 60 percent subsidy on ..

2 minutes ago

DLD calls on developers to pay property registrati ..

1 hour ago

Charges Yet to Be Brought Against Russia's Sapega ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.