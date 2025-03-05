WASA Ordered For Desilting All Sewerage Lines
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure desilting of the main sewerage line.
Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he directed WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz to prepare an effective plan in view of more rains predicted for coming days and keep their teams active in the field.
The DC also stressed to redress the public complaints regarding drainage of sewerage water timely.
He said that the de-silting plan of drains should also be shared with his office.
Earlier, the MD Amir Aziz briefed the meeting about the ongoing projects.
