Open Menu

WASA Ordered For Desilting All Sewerage Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

WASA ordered for desilting all sewerage lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure desilting of the main sewerage line.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he directed WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz to prepare an effective plan in view of more rains predicted for coming days and keep their teams active in the field.

The DC also stressed to redress the public complaints regarding drainage of sewerage water timely.

He said that the de-silting plan of drains should also be shared with his office.

Earlier, the MD Amir Aziz briefed the meeting about the ongoing projects.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

51 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan