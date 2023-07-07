Open Menu

WASA Organizes Rally To Denounce Sweden Incident

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

WASA organizes rally to denounce Sweden incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Friday organized a rally to denounce Sweden incident.

According to a WASA spokesman, the agency on the directives of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif organized 'Azmat Quran' rally which was led by Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Tanveer.

The rally was also attended among others by Deputy Managing Director, WASA Saleem Ashraf.

The rally was taken out from WASA Head Office to Main Murree Road.

The slogans were raised against those who desecrated the Holy Quran.

"Our lives are sacrificed for the greatness and sanctity of the Holy Quran," the MD said adding, "We are sending a message through peaceful protest that the Muslims were hurt by this action."The Swedish government should stop such actions at the official level, the participants of the rally demanded.

