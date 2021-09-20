UrduPoint.com

WASA Organizes Special Camp To Facilitate Consumers Of UCs 13 & 14

Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:21 PM

In order to facilitate the consumers, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Monday organized a special camp at Katarian Market, F-Block, Satellite Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :In order to facilitate the consumers, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Monday organized a special camp at Katarian Market, F-Block, Satellite Town.

Vice Chairman WASA/RDA Haroon Kamal Hashmi on the occasion said that under a plan, WASA would set up special camps at different localities of the city and the grievances of the citizens would be resolved on the spot.

On this occasion, the vice chairman said that the experience of organizing special camp was very good and the residents also appreciated the step. This has strengthened the relationship between the department and the customers and increased trust of the consumers.

He informed that the practice would continue and the residents of different areas would be facilitated at their doorsteps as per policy of the Punjab government. Next camp would be organized on Wednesday in Union Council 15 and 16.

He appreciated efforts of WASA officers and employees for the successful conduct of the camp.

Congratulating Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat Mahmood, he said, "We all have to work hard to make WASA an ideal institution and provide the consumers more facilities.

" According to WASA spokesman, the first camp was set up for Union Councils 13 and 14 at Kataria Market, F- Block where officers and employees of all the departments of WASA were present. The officers received applications from the residents and on the spot issued orders for resolution their complaints. For this purpose teams of relevant departments were also formed.

He informed that the camp was directly supervised by Vice Chairman WASA/RDA while local political leadership including former Nazim Haji Zafar Mahmood Awan and Haji Chaudhry Muhammad Nazir were also present on the occasion. During the camp, 52 applications were received, of which 14 were relatedto water supply, 10 to sewerage and 28 to revenue, which were addressed.

In addition, Rs 375,000 water and sewerage bills were also recovered. While many customers were given the facility of bill installments so that they could easily submit their bills, he added.

