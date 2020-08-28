UrduPoint.com
WASA Pays Rs 21.1 M Pending Dues To Mepco

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:51 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) handed over a cheques of Rs 21.1 million of Mepco officers in connection with payment of pending dues here on Friday.

Managing Director WASA Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said that the agency was facing problems due to some financial issues but it has been decided to pay pending bills to the Multan Electric Power Company.

He said that WASA officials continued services during the lockdown due to coronavirus but the monthly recovery of the department has been effected.

He urged consumers of WASA to pay their pending dues to the company in order to resolve financial problems. He said that WASA was being run with its own resources in shape of monthly bills.

He said that the company was striving hard to improve the performance.

