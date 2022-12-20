WASA pays salaries, pensions till June 2022

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), has paid salaries, pensions, gratuity and commutation to the employees till June 2022, at a ceremony here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), has paid salaries, pensions, gratuity and commutation to the employees till June 2022, at a ceremony here on Tuesday.

The HDA spokesman said that a sum of Rs 272.522 million was paid to the pensioners under the heads of pensions, gratuity and commutation.

The company released a total of Rs 377.

38 million for the payment of salaries, including a sum of Rs 24.597 million which was paid to the officers and Rs 22.336 million for payment to the labourers, he added.

The spokesman further said that another amount of Rs 2.938 million was paid for the group insurance adding that it was the result of sincere efforts of Acting Director General of HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, that the Sindh Government released funds for the salaries.