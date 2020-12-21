WASA Phase-II project to triple drinking water supply: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Phase-II of Rs16 billion mega water project will triple the supply of clean drinking water, as the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has sent recommendations to the Punjab government to solve the problems of Faisalabad.

These views were expressed by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan while talking to the media during inspection of a water project on Novelty bridge on Monday.

Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, Deputy Managing Directors Adnan Nisar Khan, Ikramullah and Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Director Water Saqib Raza, Deputy Director Hafiz Muhammad Owais and others were also present.

Commissioner Saqib Mannan said that Phase-I of the mega project was a state-of-the-art project for providing potable water to the citizens, but now it would be extended to fulfill daily needs of people of Faisalabad through Phase-II. This phase would enhance supply of clean drinking water from 10 million gallons to 30 million gallons per day.

Director Water Saqib Raza gave a demonstration of machinery and equipment used to search and remove leakage in water pipes.

Commissioner Saqib Mannan also planted a sapling under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.