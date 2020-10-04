UrduPoint.com
WASA Plans 'Fix A Leak Week To Control Wastage Of Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

WASA plans 'Fix a leak week to control wastage of water

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to observe 'fix a leak week' from Oct-5 (Monday) to control wastage of water, under the directions of Housing department Punjab.

The department has started steps regarding the week and water supply section was directed to take initiatives immediately to stop the water leakages.

Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal directed officials concerned to remove the possible leakages at tube wells and water supply lines.

He asked staff concerned to re-check the water leakages at water filtration plants also.

Nasir Iqbal said that water is God's blessing and added that each drop of water is precious.

He urged the citizens to play their active role to control water from wastage.

MD WASA informed that only 2.5 percent of the total water present on earth is clean.

He said that one leak null could waste 100 gallon water daily.

He said that to start stop leakages from home and registered water supply leakages complaints at 1334 number.

APP /sak

