WASA plans to cut defaulters' connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will cut water supply and sewerage connections of its defaulters and take legal action against them.

According to WASA spokesman, the WASA authorities have launched a vigorous campaign against willful defaulters who failed to deposit WASA dues despite repeated notices and requests.

He said the action would be taken against the major defaulters. For this purpose, special teams had been constituted in every subdivision with a clear-cut direction to detach water supply and sewerage connections of defaulters and send its report to MD office on daily basis, he said.

He said that only 45-50 percent consumers paid their bills regularly while remaining consumers were putting unjustified burden on the department.

Therefore, WASA Managing Director will positively supervise the crackdown to overcome financial shortfall of the agency.

In this connection, action would also be taken against those WASA officers and officials who will fail in implementing the recovery instructions in toto, he added.

He said that help of police and local administration were sought and crackdown would remain continue till full recovery of dues.

He also appealed to the consumers to pay WASA bills and other dues voluntarily or be readyto face the music. The consumers' billing data has been uploaded on WASA websitewww.wasafaisalabad.gop.pk and the consumers can download it to ensure timely payment, he added.