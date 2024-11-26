Open Menu

WASA Playing Role To Make Dengue Campaign Successful: MD

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) On the directions of Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz, the citizen liaison cell staff visited Government Girls Primary school, Chiban Road for the awareness of anti-dengue campaign on Tuesday.

The staff provided awareness to students about preventive measures for safety from dengue mosquitoes.

They said that awareness to youth for eradication of dengue mosquitoes in streets and homes is very important and urged the students to keep their homes neat and clean, drain water from lawns, corridors and rooftops and dry the dispensers and refrigerator trays.

The MD urged every person of the society to play their role to control dengue mosquitoes. He said that WASA staff, especially CLC staff, was playing a key role to make the dengue campaign successful.

