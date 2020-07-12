UrduPoint.com
WASA Preparations For Monsoon Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

WASA preparations for monsoon reviewed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has asked the WASA officers to follow coordinated strategy for successful implementation on monsoon plan for the relief of people during possible heavy rains.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the WASA preparations to cope with the challenges of monsoon season. Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar, DMD Adnan Nisar, Director Admn Shoaib Rasheed, Director Operation Shabbir Ahmed and other officers were present in the meeting.

FDA Director General directed that all special arrangements should be put on high alert to drain out rain water from low lying areas in the city.

He said that the entire machinery should be kept functional besides increasing the capacity of disposal stations and manpower.

He said that the close coordination with Metropolitan Corporation, PHA, Rescue-1122, Civil Defense, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Irrigation, Agriculture and other emergency departments be developed so that their machinery and other resources could be utilized in case of any emergency due to heavy rains.

FDA DG said that the WASA officers and emergency staff should be active during rains and public should be provided early relief from rain water.

He thanked Divisional Commissioner for extending cooperation to make the monsoon plan more effective.

WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar briefed the meeting and said that about 17 sore points had been identified in the city and extraordinary arrangements were made at the low lying areas.

He informed that temporary camps had been set near sore points under the directions of Divisional Commissioner and staff of Metropolitan Corporation and other departments would also be deputed for monsoon duty with WASA.

