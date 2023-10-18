WASA prepares for FIRs over illegal connections

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Wednesday decided to lodge FIRs against the people involved

in having illegal connections, besides imposing hefty fines for wastage of water in the provincial capital.

It was decided in a revenue collection review meeting chaired by Managing Director WASA Ghaffran Ahmed,

here at WASA office.

Imran Qureshi, Director Shailmar Town briefed the meeting about the progress of revenue collection.

MD WASA Ghaffran Ahmed directed the officers to take unconditional action against all unauthorized

individuals having illegal connection and the people who restored their connections by themselves.

The MD also directed the officers to impose heavy fines on wastage of water, besides submitting

reports on daily basis.

Ghaffran warned the officers and said that strict disciplinary actions would be taken over financial

irregularities and revenue collection negligence.

In this meeting, DMD Mian Munir, Director Imran Qureshi, Director Athar Mahmood, Muhammad

Zeeshan, Naeem Zahid, and other officers were also present.