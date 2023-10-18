Open Menu

WASA Prepares For FIRs Over Illegal Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASA prepares for FIRs over illegal connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Wednesday decided to lodge FIRs against the people involved

in having illegal connections, besides imposing hefty fines for wastage of water in the provincial capital.

It was decided in a revenue collection review meeting chaired by Managing Director WASA Ghaffran Ahmed,

here at WASA office.

Imran Qureshi, Director Shailmar Town briefed the meeting about the progress of revenue collection.

MD WASA Ghaffran Ahmed directed the officers to take unconditional action against all unauthorized

individuals having illegal connection and the people who restored their connections by themselves.

The MD also directed the officers to impose heavy fines on wastage of water, besides submitting

reports on daily basis.

Ghaffran warned the officers and said that strict disciplinary actions would be taken over financial

irregularities and revenue collection negligence.

In this meeting, DMD Mian Munir, Director Imran Qureshi, Director Athar Mahmood, Muhammad

Zeeshan, Naeem Zahid, and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Water Progress All

Recent Stories

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperatio ..

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperation with Morocco

7 minutes ago
 HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for af ..

HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for affiliated colleges of Punjab

7 minutes ago
 ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of s ..

ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of sovereign wealth funds

20 minutes ago
 UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Mi ..

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Middle Eastern countries to buil ..

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union ..

Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union to UAE

1 hour ago
 UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to histo ..

UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to historic international decisions

1 hour ago
Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint ventu ..

Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint venture for proprietary technology ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing jud ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing judicial English-language service ..

2 hours ago
 Unfolding the art of Vlogging

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

2 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan