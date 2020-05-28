UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Prepares Monsoon Plan For Year 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:55 PM

WASA prepares monsoon plan for year 2020

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has prepared monsoon plan for the year 2020 with an objective to protect the dwellers from flood devastation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has prepared monsoon plan for the year 2020 with an objective to protect the dwellers from flood devastation.

The desilting and dredging of Nullah Leh will be completed till June 15, said WASA Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat here on Thursday.

He said arrangements were finalized after Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued warning about heavy rains in the city from May 28 to 2 June.

The MD said while inspecting the machinery including D-wiring set, Screw Jetting Machine, Water Bowzers and Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines and made it clear that all the machines in working condition.

He also directed all the officers to stand by the staff to pump out water from the low laying areas during rains.

Related Topics

Flood Water May June 2020 All From Rains

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

29 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry optimi ..

3 minutes ago

European choose Pakistan as preferred destination ..

3 minutes ago

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

59 minutes ago

Canada's COVID-19 Case Total Approaches 88,000, De ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.