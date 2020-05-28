WASA prepares monsoon plan for year 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has prepared monsoon plan for the year 2020 with an objective to protect the dwellers from flood devastation.

The desilting and dredging of Nullah Leh will be completed till June 15, said WASA Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat here on Thursday.

He said arrangements were finalized after Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued warning about heavy rains in the city from May 28 to 2 June.

The MD said while inspecting the machinery including D-wiring set, Screw Jetting Machine, Water Bowzers and Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines and made it clear that all the machines in working condition.

He also directed all the officers to stand by the staff to pump out water from the low laying areas during rains.