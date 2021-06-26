WASA prepares Rs 5156.077 mln budget for 2021-22

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has prepared Rs 5156.077 million budget for financial year 2021-22 which has also been presented to Finance Sub-Committee

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has prepared Rs 5156.077 million budget for financial year 2021-22 which has also been presented to Finance Sub-Committee.

The budget will formally be approved in the upcoming governing body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority and WASA.

The budget includes the income of WASA from its own sources amounting to Rs. 1370.300 million while the Punjab government would provide Rs. 1061.700 million in Annual Development Fund.

It also includes Rs. 840.700 million for 'Chahan Dam' water supply project and Rs. 50 million for replacement of old and dilapidated water supply lines under gastro package.

Whereas Rs. 50 million has been allocated for for laying sewerage system in Union Councils 74, 75, 76 and 77, Rs. 50 million for 'Kehkashan' Water Supply Scheme, Rs.10 million for installation of small sewerage plants while Rs.30 million have been allocated for up-gradation of Satellite Town Sewerage System.

Rs 450 million will be collected in the form of UIP tax to reduce the budget deficit. The Punjab government will also provide Rs 200 million in subsidies.

In the next financial year budget, the estimated expenditure for the operation and maintenance of water supply and sewerage system is Rs. 559.2 million and Rs. 969 have been allocated for electricity bills of tube wells, waterworks and Rawal lake filtration plant.

Rs 158 million have also been allocated for payment to Capital Development Authority to ensure water supply from Khanpur dam while 985.461 million has been earmarked for salaries of the employees and Rs. 86.350 million for miscellaneous expenses.

It was discussed in a meeting of Finance Sub-Committee held here the other day was chaired by Director General RDA Nadeem Ahmed Abro and attended by Faisal Afzal from Housing Department, Saima Ghafoor from P&D, Amjad Ayub from Finance department and officers of RDA and WASA.

The committee also presented various proposals to increase the income and called for recovery of aquifer charges from private housing societies, augmentation and design waiting fee on commercial and domestic constructions, erection of billboards on overhead tanks and erection of towers of cellular companies. Additional revenue is expected from these measures.