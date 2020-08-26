'WASA projects to provide best drinking water, sewerage facilities'

Mega projects of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) will provide best drinking water and sewerage facilities to residents of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Mega projects of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) will provide best drinking water and sewerage facilities to residents of the city.

This was stated by Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department Punjab Nadeem Mehbub said while visiting French Project and Waste Water Treatment Plant of WASA here on Wednesday. FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khwaja and Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary Housing said that homework for WASA projects was being completed rapidly and the projects would be launched very soon.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced Rs 13 billion package for Faisalabad and these funds would also be spent on water supply and sewerage projects.

He said that recommendations would also be forwarded to the Punjab government for increasing subsidy of WASA according to the ratio of its consumers.

The WASA MD briefed the secretary housing and said that French project phase-1 was providing 10 million gallon potable water daily to the area ofSamanabad, Allama Iqbal Colony, Batala Colony, etc. whereas phase-IIof the project would help in providing 30 million gallon more drinking water.