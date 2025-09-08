- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- WASA provided uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood victims during holidays
WASA Provided Uninterrupted Supply Of Clean Drinking Water To Flood Victims During Holidays
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad continued its relief operations even during official holidays and ensured uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood-affected families in Chiniot, Jhang and Tandlianwala
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad continued its relief operations even during official holidays and ensured uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood-affected families in Chiniot, Jhang and Tandlianwala.
WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema said that this step was taken on the special instructions of Secretary Housing Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal.
He explained that Water Distribution staff deployed three water bowsers to provide a steady supply to affected communities. One water tanker was dedicated to supply water from Chiniot Road to Bhowana Road, another from Bhowana to Jhang while the third was operating along Chiniot Road to Lahore Road to cater to the needs of displaced families, he added.
He said that WASA Faisalabad also distributed hundreds of 1.
5-liter bottled water packs among flood victims in Tandlianwala and adjoining riverine areas. These bottles were prepared at WASA bottling plant.
He said that distribution of potable drinking water in all four designated areas was ensured daily on priority basis.
He said that WASA Faisalabad stood shoulder to shoulder with flood victims during this difficult time. It is fully committed to serve the flood affected people with a spirit of dedication.
He said that WASA staff from Water Directorate was also deployed to manage operations and ensure supply besides working on designated water tankers.
Sufficient quantities of clean drinking water are also being supplied in the relief camps established in Chiniot, Bhowana, Jhang and Lahore Road areas by utilizing all available resources, he added.
Recent Stories
Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for ..
AC Chaudhry Arslan visits protective embankments of Indus
Social media addiction, commercialization mar pashto cnema in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower Dir
Philipines ambassador calls on governor Punjab
Two drug peddlers, house robbery gang arrested
WASA provided uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood victims duri ..
CM Command and Control System in Punjab on cards
KP Health Dept organizes dengue awareness walk led by Advisor Ihtesham Ali
DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued
Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case6 minutes ago
-
AC Chaudhry Arslan visits protective embankments of Indus6 minutes ago
-
Social media addiction, commercialization mar pashto cnema in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa6 minutes ago
-
Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower Dir6 minutes ago
-
Philipines ambassador calls on governor Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers, house robbery gang arrested4 minutes ago
-
WASA provided uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood victims during holidays4 minutes ago
-
CM Command and Control System in Punjab on cards4 minutes ago
-
KP Health Dept organizes dengue awareness walk led by Advisor Ihtesham Ali4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued3 hours ago
-
Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahmed3 hours ago
-
Abbottabad police reshuffles SHOs across multiple stations of district3 hours ago