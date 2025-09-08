Open Menu

WASA Provided Uninterrupted Supply Of Clean Drinking Water To Flood Victims During Holidays

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad continued its relief operations even during official holidays and ensured uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood-affected families in Chiniot, Jhang and Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad continued its relief operations even during official holidays and ensured uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood-affected families in Chiniot, Jhang and Tandlianwala.

WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema said that this step was taken on the special instructions of Secretary Housing Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal.

He explained that Water Distribution staff deployed three water bowsers to provide a steady supply to affected communities. One water tanker was dedicated to supply water from Chiniot Road to Bhowana Road, another from Bhowana to Jhang while the third was operating along Chiniot Road to Lahore Road to cater to the needs of displaced families, he added.

He said that WASA Faisalabad also distributed hundreds of 1.

5-liter bottled water packs among flood victims in Tandlianwala and adjoining riverine areas. These bottles were prepared at WASA bottling plant.

He said that distribution of potable drinking water in all four designated areas was ensured daily on priority basis.

He said that WASA Faisalabad stood shoulder to shoulder with flood victims during this difficult time. It is fully committed to serve the flood affected people with a spirit of dedication.

He said that WASA staff from Water Directorate was also deployed to manage operations and ensure supply besides working on designated water tankers.

Sufficient quantities of clean drinking water are also being supplied in the relief camps established in Chiniot, Bhowana, Jhang and Lahore Road areas by utilizing all available resources, he added.

