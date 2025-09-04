Open Menu

WASA Provides Drinking Water To The Flood-affected People Of Gujrat

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 08:10 PM

WASA provides drinking water to the flood-affected people of Gujrat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, immediate steps have been taken to provide clean drinking water in the flood-affected areas.

Following the directions of the Secretary of Housing, Punjab, Noorul Amin Mengal, Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) Rawalpindi has sent three water tankers and drinking water bottles to the vulnerable communities affected by the devastating flood in Gujrat.

Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Kinza Murtaza and Managing Director WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf sent tankers and water bottles from Rawalpindi.

Access to clean drinking water is the biggest concern for the flood-affected communities, MD WASA Muhammad Saleem said and added that all possible steps will be taken to provide clean drinking water to the affected people.

He further said that the process of providing clean water will continue until the situation returns to normal.

WASA Rawalpindi stands by the people in this hour of difficulty and will continue to assist the victims as per the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

2 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

2 hours ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

2 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

4 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

7 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

9 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan