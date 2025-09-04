WASA provides drinking water to the flood-affected people of Gujrat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, immediate steps have been taken to provide clean drinking water in the flood-affected areas.

Following the directions of the Secretary of Housing, Punjab, Noorul Amin Mengal, Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) Rawalpindi has sent three water tankers and drinking water bottles to the vulnerable communities affected by the devastating flood in Gujrat.

Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Kinza Murtaza and Managing Director WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf sent tankers and water bottles from Rawalpindi.

Access to clean drinking water is the biggest concern for the flood-affected communities, MD WASA Muhammad Saleem said and added that all possible steps will be taken to provide clean drinking water to the affected people.

He further said that the process of providing clean water will continue until the situation returns to normal.

WASA Rawalpindi stands by the people in this hour of difficulty and will continue to assist the victims as per the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.