WASA provides quality services

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary has said that WASA was providing quality service to its consumers.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that WASA had initiated various development projects including water supply and sewerage schemes in the city. He said that WASA was providing best services to consumers by charging very nominal sewerage and water supply monthly bill.

He said that although WASA has limited sources, yet it was providing excellent service.

Now it is first and foremost duty of its consumers to pay WASA bills and other dues every month regularly so that it could continue its quality service, he appealed.

In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, WASA has also provided facility of installments to its consumers and they can pay their sewerage and water supply bills through installments after getting its approval from revenue office WASA, he added.