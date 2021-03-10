WASA providing best services despite scarcity of resources: MD

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) is providing the best services by resolving all water supply and sewerage related problems on top priority basis.

This was stated by Managing Director (MD) WASA Jabbar Anwar while addressing a function at All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) here on Wednesday. He said the WASA had completed de-silting of all main sewerage lines of the city, whereas, mega water supply projects were also being completed rapidly to provide potable water to its consumers at early as possible.

He said that domestic and industrial sewerage lines of Maqbool Road had been separated so that longstanding sewerage related issues of Sitiana Road, Saleemi Chowk, Jhal Khannuana, Maqbool Road, Jilani Pura and their peripheral localities could be redressed on permanent basis.

APTPMA Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javaid also addressed the function and appreciated the performance of WASA.

If WASA services would continue with the same passion and dedication, the water supply and drainage facility of the city would be improved.

He said that industrialists also acknowledged the services of WASA sewer men who always tried to serve the citizens by putting their lives at risk.

He said that since the Managing Director Jabbar Anwar took over the charge, the problems of water supply and drainage had been gradually being resolved and all the industrialists and citizens were appreciative of his efforts.

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, Chaudhry Habib Gujjar, Mian Amjad, Aftab and other prominent industrialists and WASA officials were present on the occasion.

Later, APTPMA shields were also presented to MD and other WASA officers in recognition of theirbest performance.